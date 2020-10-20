Police searching for suspect in double shooting near Rose Bowl in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the person who opened fire in Pasadena on Monday night, leaving at least two people injured.Callers told Pasadena police that they heard around 20 to 30 shots just before 8 p.m.A man was found shot in the neck inside a car riddled with bullets near the Rose Bowl at Sunset Avenue and Mountain Street, authorities say.A woman who was shot in the back was also found nearby.Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.Police swarmed the area, walking the streets with flash lights, combing for evidence.Anyone with more information is urged to call police.