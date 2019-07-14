Police searching for suspects in Lincoln Heights shooting that killed 1

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting in an industrial area of Lincoln Heights.A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured after what investigators believe is a gang-related crime.Police responded to the area of Avenue 18 and Barranca Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.They say the victims were having an argument with the suspects outside a parked RV when they were shot."The evidence doesn't suggest that the suspects were inside, but both of our victims appeared to have been inside the RV and then came outside. There was some type of confrontation, words exchanged and then gunfire erupted," said Lt. Ryan Rabbett with the Los Angeles Police Department.Detectives are now looking at surveillance videos from the surrounding areas for any leads.