Police shoot, wound man armed with handgun during traffic stop in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and wounded an armed man who exited his vehicle with a handgun during a traffic stop Monday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.Officers pulled the suspect over for a vehicle violation about 11 p.m. on West Broadway, between 108th and 109th streets, when he attempted to flee on foot, an LAPD spokesperson said.The man sustained several gunshot wounds in the shooting and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police. No officers were injured.The suspect's identity was not immediately released.A section of Broadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted at the scene.