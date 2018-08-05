'Momo challenge': Police warn parents about disturbing trend that may encourage suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

By Leonard Torres
Police around the world are warning parents of a disturbing, violent internet challenge that could be encouraging children to take their own life.

According to the Daily Mail, the so-called "Momo challenge" began appearing all over the world in recent weeks and follows the same style each time. The challenge asks the user to add and contact someone called "Momo." They then send a barrage of frightening images and violent messages encouraging violence or suicide.


The image of a woman with grotesque features is linked to the "game" and taken from a sculpture created by Japanese artist Midori Hayashi. The artist is not involved in the challenge.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, the challenge is possibly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl from Argentina who apparently took her own life. If confirmed by police, the girl would be the first victim of the disturbing challenge.

The challenge seems to be circulating primarily through WhatsApp and Facebook, and authorities aren't sure of the perpetrators' motive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediau.s. & worldtrendapp
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 killed when small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Red flag warning issued ahead of another blistering heat wave
Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed
At least 39 dead in 7.0 Indonesia earthquake; tsunami warning lifted
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
Chicago violence: At least 40 people were shot Sunday
Show More
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
More News