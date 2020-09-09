2020 Census: Official discusses efforts in LA County as deadline approaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6415666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For underrepresented and hard-to-reach communities, it's more important than ever to be counted in the 2020 Census.

As the deadline for the 2020 Census grows near, there's a big push to encourage everyone to participate.Officials say if you think one person can't make a difference, think again.Donald Bendz with the Los Angeles Regional Census Center joined ABC7 on Wednesday to discuss the latest on efforts to get people to participate.Bendz talks about the importance of people taking part in the 2020 Census, what could happen if there's an undercount and different ways people can get counted.