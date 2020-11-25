Politics

Biden's Homeland Security nominee, Alejandro Mayorkas, has SoCal roots

If confirmed, Mayorkas will inherit a Homeland Security department that separated immigrant children from their families at the border.
By
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KABC) -- President-elect Joe Biden's selection to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has deep roots in Los Angeles.

Mayorkas' family fled Cuba when he was a year old and then settled in Los Angeles. Prior to that, his mother's family fled Nazis in Europe.

Mayorkas attended Beverly Hills High School and then Loyola Marymount law school.

Mayorkas has a lengthy resume in government, serving as U.S. attorney in Central California, then director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, before being promoted to deputy secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama. He was charged with overseeing DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Michael Waterstone, the dean of Loyola Marymount law school, said Biden's choice is an excellent one.

"I know that he is someone whose personal experience as a refugee makes him appreciate the challenges that noncitizens face, and what I think everyone acknowledges is a broken immigration-justice system and he really brings the hope of a possibility of a multicultural democracy that celebrates the contribution of immigrants in our country," Waterstone said.

If confirmed, Mayorkas will inherit a Homeland Security department that separated immigrant children from their families at the border. He will also be the first immigrant to lead DHS.

Right now, the department is continuing to care for more than 500 juveniles whose parents' whereabouts are unknown.

It's a task Mayorka has said he's ready for. He tweeted, "It is an honor to be nominated and entrusted by the President-elect to serve. It is no small task to lead the Department of Homeland Security, but I will work to restore faith in our institutions, and protect our security here at home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dclos angeleslos angeles countydepartment of homeland securityjoe biden2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
Riverside County hospitalizations surge by more than 250%
Los Angeles saw more than 300 murders this year
OC restaurants could get a boost from LA County's dining ban
Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed for inmates, DA says
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Travelers arriving in LA required to acknowledge state quarantine
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about their pregnancy loss
OC sets record with 1,422 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News