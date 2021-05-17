COVID-19 vaccine

Biden to announce US will share more COVID-19 vaccines globally

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden: New CDC mask guidance marks 'great day for America'

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to announce Monday that his administration will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with other countries in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already committed to sharing by July 4, according to an administration official.

Biden will say the US will share at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next month, totaling 80 million doses that are set to be sent abroad. Those additional 20 million doses will consist of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca, which has to be approved by federal regulators before being shipped overseas. That effort is underway.

Biden will also say White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is in charge of this effort, in coordination with the National Security Council and State Department.

Bloomberg was first to report the news of the additional doses being shared.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world
COVID-19 VACCINE
Trans-led organizations team up to increase access to COVID vaccine
LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites
CA nurses pressuring state to reject CDC mask guidance
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials give update on 1,325-acre Palisades Fire
Actor Ricky Schroder posts mask confrontation with Costco employee
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
CA nurses pressuring state to reject CDC mask guidance
Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention
Show More
LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites
'Erratic' passenger on CA-bound flight forces early landing
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Windows again shot out of cars on 91 freeway
Hollywood Bowl prepares for reopening with free concert
More TOP STORIES News