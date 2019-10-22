Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: CA independents can vote in Democrats' 2020 primary, but not Republican contest

California's more than 5.6 million independent voters will be allowed to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, but not in the Republican contest, following a similar setup of recent presidential primaries.

The state's presidential primary was moved up to March 3, 2020, known as "Super Tuesday," due to the large number of state contests that day. California is one of the biggest prizes, offering nearly 500 delegates in the Democratic nominating contest.

Independent voters, known in the state as "no party preference," make up roughly 28% of registered California voters. But experts predict they'll make up just 15% of the Democratic primary electorate because of extra steps they need to take to get a presidential ballot, said Paul Mitchell, who runs the nonpartisan firm Political Data, Inc., which gathers and sells voter data.

Unlike state primaries, independent voters will need to specifically ask for a Democratic ballot at the polls or by mail ahead of the presidential primary.

More independent voters in California lean Democratic than Republican, but more call themselves moderate than liberal or conservative, according to the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. But Mitchell said the independents who go through the effort of voting in the Democratic contest are likely to be young, more diverse and more progressive.

On the Republican side, it's still unclear if President Donald Trump will be on the primary ballot after state lawmakers passed a law blocking any candidate from running in the primary if they refuse to release their tax returns. A federal judge blocked that move at the Trump campaign's request, but the state is now appealing.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electioneyewitness thispresidential racepoliticselectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
Lower income neighborhoods have larger mosquitoes that may aggressively target people
Angelenos are slightly less happy than rest of country: Study
Robot-powered food trucks expected to hit L.A. streets
Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent: Report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Evacuation orders lifted in Palisades fire
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students
Show More
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Lowe's opens its first outlet store in Monrovia
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack in Santa Monica
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
More TOP STORIES News