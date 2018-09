One of the hundreds of bills sitting on Gov. Jerry Brown's desk is SB 100. It would require all retail electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2045. A group of leaders with Elected Officials to Protect California is urging him to sign it."The city of Lancaster is the first city in the world to become net-zero," said Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris. "Elected officials have to decide, are we more afraid of the oil companies than we love our children?"Leaders from Culver Ciy, Lancaster and Long Beach pointed to studies that suggest gas production facilities pose major health risks. They're also asking Brown to stop issuing permits for new drilling.The governor's spokesperson told Eyewitness news it was Brown who previously signed the legislation that established California's 33 percent by 2020 and 50 percent by 2030 renewable energy targets.A statement said:"Governor, your fight against climate change is commendable, but there's one big problem. Climate leaders don't frack, and they don't drill for oil, they keep it in the ground," said Culver City Vice Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells.Brown is co-hosting a Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco later this month.Eyewitness News also reached out to both gubernatorial candidates, Republican businessman John Cox and current California Lieutenant Governor Democrat Gavin Newsom.Newsom has expressed his opposition to fracking and unsafe oil operations, and said he wants California to achieve 100 percent renewable energy. His campaign's communications director, Nathan Click, pointed to Newsom's platform on the environment but the candidate has not publicly endorsed SB 100.Cox provided the following statement:However, Cox's camp said it would be premature to take a position on SB 100.