California Primary Election 2020: Live results, updates and coverage

California is one of 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday. It's the biggest prize by far for the presidential hopefuls, with more than 400 delegates at stake.

We will have live coverage of all of the local races on abc7.com/live. The California primary election results and updates will be streamed on this page.

ABC News will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation >> Click here to watch

Click here for our live local results page

