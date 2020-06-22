Politics

DA Jackie Lacey facing more endorsement fallout amid heated re-election bid

Recent protests against Jackie Lacey have centered on her failing to prosecute police for fatal shootings and other on-duty uses of force.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A coalition of African American civic leaders and organizations are calling for more elected officials to withdraw their endorsement of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is fighting for a third term against George Gascon.

Recent protests against Lacey sparked by the death of George Floyd have centered on her failing to prosecute police for fatal shootings and other on-duty uses of force.

During her tenure, she has also received heavy criticism for the racial disparity in county jails and high incarceration rates.

The incumbent is fighting for a third term this November in a runoff against Gascon, a former San Francisco D.A. who once served in the highest ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department. Gascon is campaigning as a progressive candidate.

The coalition set to speak Monday morning is asking Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Councilmembers Herb Wesson, David Ryu and Paul Krekorian to withdraw their endorsements.

On occasion this past week, Garcetti has seemed to back away from his previous endorsement, saying he is looking at it closely.

On Saturday, Rep. Adam Schiff and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman pulled back their endorsement.

"This is a rare time in our nation's history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism & reform criminal justice," Schiff tweeted. "@LauraFriedman43 and I no longer feel our endorsement of Jackie Lacey a year ago has the same meaning. We have decided to withdraw it."



In a statement given to the Los Angeles Times, Lacey said:

"As the first African American woman to hold the LA County D.A.'s office, I am proud of my record of taking on systemic racism and reforming criminal justice - from bail reform, to reducing juvenile cases by nearly 50%, to increasing our office's focus on mental health treatment instead of incarceration. I am singularly focused on doing the work of the people of L.A. County during this time of crisis."

Meanwhile, Gascon has gotten endorsements from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
