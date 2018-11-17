POLITICS

Democrat Gil Cisneros flips Orange County's 39th district in win over GOP's Young Kim

Democrat Gil Cisneros and Republican Young Kim are seeking the 39th District congressional seat in Orange County.

By ABC7.com staff
Democrat Gil Cisneros has flipped Orange County's 39th District, winning the Republican-held seat over Young Kim.

The Associated Press has projected Cisneros's victory. The Democrat tallied 110,794 to Kim's 107,774, according to the California Secretary of State's office, giving him a 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent edge.

Cisneros is a Navy veteran with an MBA who started an education foundation with $246 million dollars he won in the lottery. He moved into the district from Newport Beach last year to be eligible to run.

Kim has lived in the district for 20 years. She is a former assemblywoman and aide to the retiring Republican congressman Ed Royce, who endorsed her. The district spans northern Orange County, eastern San Bernardino County and part of Los Angeles County.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Trump visits Northern California as Camp Fire death toll hits 71
Woolsey Fire: Number of structures destroyed climbs to 836
UCLA tops USC 34-27 at Rose Bowl
SB 14 back open in Newhall after possible road rage incident
Thanksgiving dinner held for victims of Woolsey Fire, shooting
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Thousand Oaks residents prepare for rain after Woolsey Fire
Show More
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Alex Villanueva declares victory in LA County sheriff race
7-year-old holding toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire
Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel
Woolsey Fire: Historic movie set Paramount Ranch to be rebuilt
More News