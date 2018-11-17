Democrat Gil Cisneros has flipped Orange County's 39th District, winning the Republican-held seat over Young Kim.The Associated Press has projected Cisneros's victory. The Democrat tallied 110,794 to Kim's 107,774, according to the California Secretary of State's office, giving him a 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent edge.Cisneros is a Navy veteran with an MBA who started an education foundation with $246 million dollars he won in the lottery. He moved into the district from Newport Beach last year to be eligible to run.Kim has lived in the district for 20 years. She is a former assemblywoman and aide to the retiring Republican congressman Ed Royce, who endorsed her. The district spans northern Orange County, eastern San Bernardino County and part of Los Angeles County.