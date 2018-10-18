POLITICS

Lottery winner running for Congress in OC's tight 39th District race

Democrat Gil Cisneros and Republican Young Kim are seeking the 39th District congressional seat in Orange County.

By
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
With early voting underway, volunteers at Young Kim's La Habra field office are making their final pitch to voters.

California's 39th District, which is mostly in Orange County but includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, is one of the most competitive congressional races in the country.

ABC News' political analysis site 538 has forecast the race between Republican Young Kim and Democrat Gil Gisneros as a toss-up.

"Someone who just moved into the district and his connection is when he was dating his wife, before they got married. I don't think you can call that a strong connection to the community, compared to someone who has raised a family here, worked in the community, represented them," said Young Kim, talking about Cisneros.

Kim spent two decades working for the retiring congressman of the 39th, Ed Royce, who has endorsed Kim. But Cisneros has tied his opponent to President Donald Trump who is very unpopular in a district that Hillary Clinton won by more than eight points.

"She's trying to distance herself from him, but that's not working. People know who she is. They know that she's tied to Trump, that she supports his agenda, whether it's tearing kids away from their parents down at the border, his lack of support for education," said Cisneros.

"I support the policies coming from Washington D.C. if it is helping my district," Kim said. "For example I believe the tax reform is helping our economy grow. When I differ with the administration and Washington leadership, I say so. So I'm an independent bipartisan person and I have proven that."

Although Kim and Cisneros have raised about the same amount of outside money, just under $1 million, Cisneros has put $8 million of his own money into the race.

So how did the Navy vet Cisneros make his money?

He won the lottery.

In 2010, Cisneros and his wife won $266 million and since then have invested in education.

"Me and my wife have been very lucky and very fortunate. We've shared that good fortune by investing in students through scholarships, college access programs, supporting elementary education both in reading and math," said Cisneros.

But Kim says this race is about knowing and serving the community. And she wants voters to know Donald Trump and Ed Royce aren't on the ballot, she is.

"I do believe that humans contribute to climate change. The use of the oil and gas production to renewable energy using wind and solar. Give more incentive to encourage innovation so we can use technology to fix this problem," said Kim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingcongresscongressional raceLos Angeles CountyOrange CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Dennis Hof, Nevada brothel owner, found dead
School forces student to turn GOP logo shirt inside out
LA City Councilman Mitchell Englander steps down
UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
More politics
POLITICS
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Baby Trump balloon to make its debut at Politicon in DTLA
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
More Politics
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth
Help sought in search for missing Palmdale couple
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Inmate climbs wall, escapes Malibu sheriff's station
More victims come forward in USC gynecologist scandal
Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun
Report: Hate crimes in LA County rose in 2017
Show More
Great California ShakeOut: 10 million participate in quake drill
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Military Tribute Days
Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
Boy with cerebral palsy impresses with Beetlejuice costume
El Monte man arrested for suspected sex assault in Arcadia
More News