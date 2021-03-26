Homeless advocates continuing efforts to resist clearing of encampments at Echo Park Lake

Updated LAPD Statement Related to Echo Park pic.twitter.com/ORP7pvIRpo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 25, 2021

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tense situation remains at Echo Park Lake as the city continues efforts to clear out homeless encampments.Wednesday night, the project resulted in confrontations between homeless advocates and Los Angeles Police Department officers, who say they were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for failing to obey orders to disperse and was later released.So far Thursday, the scene remained relatively calm, with about 40 people gathered near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue in the morning. Four people were escorted back into the closed-off area to retrieve personal property and two others were allowed to retrieve their cars, the LAPD said."The Department remains committed to facilitating freedom of speech and encourages people to express their views peacefully," the LAPD said Thursday. "We also encourage advocates and others to denounce violence and not allow such conduct (to) disrupt their message."The park remained fenced up Thursday as the official closure approaches, 24 hours after the city gave final notice that everyone living in tents must leave.Advocates have said the homeless were not given enough time to relocate.Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said the notice should not have been a surprise to the homeless living in the park."There have been claims of secrecy and lack of transparency but since January everyone who's been experiencing homelessness has known this day is coming," O'Farrell said. "And in recent days, recent weeks, they've known it's coming closer."The city is closing down the lake area to make more than $500,000 worth of repairs. They say the park has become unsafe. O'Farrell notes there have been four deaths there.He also noted that the city has been working to find alternate housing for those who were camped out at the lake, already placing more than 160 in transitional housing since December.Riley Montgomery, who has lived in the Echo Park neighborhood for eight years, says he wants to see the people housed - and see the park repaired."We live here, we pay to live here, we pay taxes to build this park," Montgomery said. "We deserve to have a right to use it."Thursday morning there were about 20 people still living in tents at the lake.Among them were Valerie Zeller and her husband, who got married at the park over the weekend."I care a lot about this park," she said. "I pick up trash every day for two hours at least."Zeller says she doesn't want to accept assistance from, for example, Project Roomkey because of restrictions that include curfews.She says she plans to move right onto the sidewalks.