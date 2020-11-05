Politics

Election law expert breaks down the presidential race

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Election Day has come and gone, but the outcome of the presidential race is still waiting to be determined.

Loyola Marymount University professor and election law expert Justin Levitt joined ABC7 to discuss the state of play in the presidential race.

We discussed what you need to know about the race, from what's next to breaking down the Electoral College.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsballot measurevote 2020lawsuit2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
CA Prop. 16 affirmative action measure rejected by voters
Remains of missing LAFD firefighter found in Mexico
Sexual predators exploiting pandemic to target children
Some SoCal stores seeing shortages of toilet paper
LAPD declares tactical alert again Wednesday
LA County DA race: Challenger Gascon leads incumbent Lacey
Show More
Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a CA beach
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LA to let businesses refuse service to maskless customers
WATCH NOW: Election results and latest updates
More TOP STORIES News