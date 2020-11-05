Election law expert breaks down the presidential race

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Election Day has come and gone, but the outcome of the presidential race is still waiting to be determined.
Loyola Marymount University professor and election law expert Justin Levitt joined ABC7 to discuss the state of play in the presidential race.
We discussed what you need to know about the race, from what's next to breaking down the Electoral College.
Watch the video above for the full discussion.
