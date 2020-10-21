Funeral homes in LA, nationwide to offer free limo rides to the polls on Election Day

Politics

Funeral homes in Los Angeles and across the country are offering free limo rides to the polls on Election Day.
The National Association for Funeral Homes hopes to provide rides for up to 300,000 people.

The program is primarily for people ages 55 and over, but the association says funeral homes won't turn down any ride requests.

Group transports, however, will be limited to people in the same household -- and limos will also be disinfected between pickups.
