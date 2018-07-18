POLITICS

Katie Porter receives support from Gabby Giffords at Tustin gun control rally

Former Arizona representative Gabby Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, attended a rally for Democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter, whose campaign focuses on ending gun violence. (KABC)

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
Gun control is one of the biggest issues for political candidates this year and Democratic congressional hopeful Katie Porter received plenty of support in Tustin on Wednesday.

Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, attended a rally for Porter, whose campaign focuses on ending gun violence.

"Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what's right," Giffords said at the event.

Giffords survived a gunshot wound to the head in 2011.

She and her husband started a gun control organization called "Giffords" after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Through the organization, Giffords supports candidates like Porter, who is running against Republican incumbent Mimi Walters for the 45th congressional district in Orange County.

"Mimi Walters has taken tens of thousands of dollars from the gun lobby," Porter said. "She's bragged about her A-plus rating from the NRA."

Porter supports a ban on assault weapons.

Walters voted against an expansion of the definition of military-style assault rifles, according to Giffords.

Eyewitness News reached out to Walters for comment, but she has not responded.

In a past tweet, Walters wrote "In light of recent campus gun tragedies, we must protect our children and their safety at school. I am pushing for increased federal funding for programs that enhance school security."
