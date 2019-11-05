White powder prompts hazmat response to Palmdale office of former Rep. Katie Hill

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hazardous materials crews responded to the Palmdale office of former Rep. Katie Hill to examine an unknown powder delivered to the building.
Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the office on West Avenue M14 just after noon on a report of an envelope with an unknown white powder.
Several people were exposed to the powder but none are showing symptoms at this time. They will go through a decontamination process and be taken to a medical facility.
Investigators are working to determine what the white powder is.
Hill resigned last week amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
