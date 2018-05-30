Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.Vanity Fair earlier reported Kardashian West was also set to meet with Trump. She reportedly met with Kushner for about an hour.Kardashian West was there with her attorney, and reportedly asked for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offense.On Twitter this morning, Kardashian West tweeted, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."Kushner, whose father spent time in federal prison, has been advocating for prison reform since he joined the administration as a senior adviser.