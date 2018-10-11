POLITICS

LA city workers call on Mayor Garcetti to get more involved in contract talks

EMBED </>More Videos

A big rally was held on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, with city workers calling on Mayor Eric Garcetti to get more involved in contract talks.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A coalition of Los Angeles labor unions swarmed City Hall, with hundreds of protesters calling to the mayor to "fix L.A."

Mayor Eric Garcetti, a potential presidential hopeful in the 2020 campaign, was on the road in Iowa over the weekend. The rank and file took notice of his many out of town trips to the Heartland and beyond. The workers say Garcetti needs to be closer to the bargaining table because nearly 20,000 city employees are working without a contract.

"It is dragging on, and the people at the table don't have authority to actually come to a deal," said Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU Local 721.

The mayor says the city's bargaining team is fully authorized to close a deal.

Union leaders say a date for the next bargaining session is up in the air.

Watch the video above for more from Eyewitness News reporter Miriam Hernandez.
Related Topics:
politicslabor unionsprotestLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Migrant caravan, over 7K-strong, pushes on
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Today is last day to register to vote in California
Maxine Waters' face placed on 'Halloween' billboard in Mid-City
More Politics
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News