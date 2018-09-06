POLITICS

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio amid speculation surrounding his political future

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti embarked on a three-day trip to Ohio Thursday as speculation continues surrounding his political future.

By ABC7.com staff
During the trip, he will meet Democratic party officials, attend a fundraiser and a get-out-the-vote rally.

Garcetti will be in Youngstown and Independence on Thursday; he will visit Cleveland and Akron on Friday, where he'll visit the public school LeBron James opened for at-risk students.

Garcetti's advisor tells the Los Angeles Times the mayor's federal political action committee is reimbursing the city for travel expenses, including airfare, hotels and rental cars.

Taxpayers will pay the costs of officers who provide security.

