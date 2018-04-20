POLITICS

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed $9.9 billion budget focuses on street safety, homelessness

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed $9.9 billion budget focuses on funding for the homeless, traffic safety and sidewalk repair. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As anger grows over what Angelenos say is a hit-and-run epidemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed $9.9 billion budget will pour more funds than ever into making the city's streets safer -- $41 million for sidewalk repairs, $73 million for street reconstruction and $90 million for overall safety for all our streets - not just those in certain neighborhoods.

"Instead of just fixing whatever, first come first serve, we want to go to those places that we've seen fatalities or bad accidents before. We're following the numbers. In the past, it was basically a political undertaking before, who had the political juice and who fought for it," said Garcetti.

The mayor's Vision Zero program aims to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2025, but pedestrian deaths have gone up 82 percent since the city launched the program two years ago. Garcetti misspoke on Tuesday when he said he would triple the budget for Vision Zero, clarifying Thursday that it will go up by nearly $9 million to $37.8 million total.

"We're seeing an increase in people walking. More people want to get out and walk to where they're going, but our streets are not designed for them to walk and we need Vision Zero projects to create environments that are pedestrian friendly," said Emilia Crotty with the non-profit Los Angeles Walks.

The budget will be paid for in part by expected revenue from marijuana sales, Airbnb, and the state gas tax. Another major focus of the budget is $430 million to address the homeless crisis.

MORE: Mayor Garcetti declares, "We are here to end homelessness"
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared, "we are here to end homelessness" during his State of the City address Monday.


"This year's budget also funds the creation of new teams dedicated exclusively to doing outreach and cleanup in the streets where encampments once stood or stand today," said Garcetti.

The Los Angeles City Council will take up the mayor's budget proposal later this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbudgethomelessroad safetyeric garcettiLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor Garcetti declares, "We are here to end homelessness"
Homeless, Housing, and Trash: Viewers Ask The Mayor
South LA residents blame mayor for damaged sidewalks
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News