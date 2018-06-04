LAUSD students cast early ballots ahead of primary election

Several Los Angeles Unified School District students got to vote for the first time on Monday ahead of California's primary election.The organization YVote went to 15 LAUSD high schools to register eligible voters. At the L.A. County Registrar's office, 240 seniors were bused in to vote."It was a first time experience, and I felt really good for voting for different types of people, and it was a pleasure actually to vote for the first time," student Silvano Munguia said.According to YVote, they registered nearly 40,000 high school students statewide to vote in Tuesday's primary."The teachable moment is that as young people they have immense amounts of power," said Steven Carmona-Mora, of YVote.Some of the 18-year-olds said this is the best way for their young voices to be heard."I feel like we're the future, so our voices matter and what our opinions are, so we make a difference," Eduardo Alejo said."A young person, a civically engaged, aware, and informed, and ready to vote, I think the better it is for our democracy," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.California's primary election is Tuesday. Voters will be able to cast ballots starting at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.