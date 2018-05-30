POLITICS

Long Beach looking for gas tax funds to fix roads

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The streets of Long Beach could benefit from the new California gas tax.


The Long Beach City Council has filled out the necessary paperwork to apply for state funding to fix their roads.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law an additional 12-cent tax per gallon for gasoline and 20 cents per gallon for diesel.

The extra money was earmarked for repairing local roads and highway systems.

Long Beach applied for $8 million of those funds.

The city was required to identify which streets need repairs.

The city chose more than six miles of Long Beach roads to be fixed up.

The plan isn't a done deal.

Some voters are trying to get the gas tax repealed, and get the issue put on the November ballot.

If the repeal fails, the city says construction could start in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstaxesroad repairLong BeachLos Angeles County
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News