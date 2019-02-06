POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

EMBED </>More Videos

What was your take on the Speaker of the House's clap?

WASHINGTON D.C. --
The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.

The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.

RELATED: President Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject 'the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution' Tuesday night.



After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.

RELATED: FACT CHECK: Trump's 2019 State of the Union address
EMBED More News Videos

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

RELATED: Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosiPresident Donald Trumpstate of the unionWashington DC
POLITICS
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
More Politics
Top Stories
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Military exercises rattling nerves around LA
OC doctor accused of selling opioid prescriptions breaks his silence
Baby otter reunited with its mom in Morro Bay
Trial begins in murder of Moreno Valley teen
Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
Show More
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
LAPD worker held on no bail in killing of wife, son
More News