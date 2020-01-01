New California laws 2020: Smoking ban, smartphones in polling places and domestic violence statute of limitations

The new year is bringing a slew of new California laws, with legislation affecting smoking in public areas, smartphones at election polls and the statute of limitations in domestic violence felony cases.
SB 273: Statute of limitations
Extends statute of limitations for domestic violence felonies from three to five years.
SB 8: Smoking ban
Bans smoking at state parks and beaches, unless on paved surfaces like parking lots.
AB 1707: Smartphones in polling places
Voters can use handheld electronic devices to help them cast their ballots at polling places, as long as they don't violate other election laws.
SB 1249: Animal testing ban
Bans the sale of cosmetic products with ingredients that were tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2020.
Other legislation includes passengers being banned from consuming cannabis while riding buses, taxis or limos, and the California Fish and Game Commission developing a wildlife salvage program to make it OK to eat roadkill.
For a full list of new state laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, click here.
