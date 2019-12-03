Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of Los Angeles City Council

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday unanimously elected Councilwoman Nury Martinez as its president, making her the first Latina to lead the 15-member body in the city's history.Martinez, who represents the northeast San Fernando Valley, became the first Latina and second woman elected president of the council. The vote was held by councilmembers during their meeting Tuesday and was followed by a burst of applause in the chamber.During her time on the council, Martinez has been appointed by current council president Herb Wesson to serve as assistant president pro tem and president pro tem in 2017 and 2018, respectively.Martinez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Pacoima and was elected to the council in 2013. She is the first woman elected council president since Pat Russell in 1983.Martinez is scheduled to begin her term on Jan. 5, 2020.