Divorced Huntington Beach dad gathers signatures to limit alimony payments in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Huntington Beach dad wants to limit alimony payments in California.

Steve Clark is renewing a campaign that would restrict courts in California from ordering someone to pay more than five years of alimony to his or her divorced spouse.

Clark's mission "to develop and advocate legislation, regulations and government programs to provide equality in all aspects of marital settlements relating to the dissolution or nullity of marriage" was sparked by his own divorce experience, which cost him thousands of dollars, according to his website.

He must collect more than 623,212 signatures from registered voters in order for the initiative to qualify for the 2020 ballot, according to the Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Clark filed paperwork for a similar initiative back in 2014 but it was not put before voters.
