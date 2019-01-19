POLITICS

OneLife LA holds 5th annual march to celebrate life in downtown Los Angeles

Pro-life supporters held a rally and marched in downtown Los Angeles as part of the OneLife L.A. event Saturday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of people first gathered at Olvera Street then marched to Los Angeles Historic State Park, where people spoke and there was live music and food trucks.

The group promoted the value of every human life. Many said they wanted their voices to show the world that every life matters.

"I'm here to defend life. I think it's one of the most underfought causes, and we're here. We're super excited...there's a lot of good energy, lots of good people. We just want to spread the word," Robin Acosta said.

A special mass was also held by archbishop Jose Gomez at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The celebration of life continued Saturday night with a Young Adult Party at Union Station.
