American officials are confirming the death of Osama bin Laden's son.Details of the strike that killed Hamza bin Laden are scarce. U.S. Officials aren't releasing details on where it happened.Hamza bin Laden was seen as an eventual leader of Al Qaeda.After Osama bin Laden was killed during a U.S. raid in 2011, two of his top lieutenants began preparing Hamza bin Laden for a top leadership role.