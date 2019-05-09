Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at The Abbey

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sold-out crowd attended a fundraiser at the iconic gay bar The Abbey to support presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Thursday.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke at a community event in support of Measure EE, the L.A. Unified School District parcel tax measure on the June 4 ballot.
Buttigieg said he supports the measure because it's an example of a city not waiting around for Washington D.C. to fix its problems.
He then went to the The Abbey, an L.A. icon and self-proclaimed world famous gay bar in West Hollywood, where he held a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At $25-$1,000 a person, 700 people attended the event.
Buttigieg, who is gay, has captured the attention of some millennial voters, as well as those in Hollywood and Silicon Valley.
He is campaigning with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, who discussed the cover of Time Magazine that said "first family" with a picture of the two.
Buttigieg is only 37 years old and has skyrocketed up the polls. He's qualifying for the debates and is gaining enthusiasm in the Southland.
"I'll be honest, when we were making our plans for the spring and figuring out what May was going to look like, we thought that we would be spending our time explaining how to say my name and convincing people that I ought to be somewhere in this process so that we can fight our way to the debate stage and have a breakout moment, maybe in June...," Buttigieg told the crowd.
Buttigieg is expected to attend another fundraiser in the area next month.
Meanwhile, Biden attended his third and final fundraiser in Southern California. In between events on Wednesday, Garcetti was Biden's guide to the city, taking the presidential hopeful to grab a bite to eat at King Taco #10 in Pico Union.
"It really is about restoring some dignity to the office, about picking truth over lies, it's about unity over division, it's about who we are," Biden said while eating at the restaurant.
There are more than 20 Democrats running for president, including California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
