Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is stepping down.In a statement Wednesday night, Rossello said his resignation will be effective August 2.The announcement comes after critics were unsatisfied with Rosello's decision earlier this week not to run for re-election.Protestors have filled the streets for more than a week in outrage over online chats involving Rossello that were leaked earlier this month. The 889 pages from the encrypted app Telegram between the governor and 11 close allies and members of his administration, all men, showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including the victims of Hurricane Maria.July's protests have seen hundreds of thousands of marchers, making it the largest protest in the U.S. territory in more than 15 years.Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will become the new governor.