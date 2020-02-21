Politics

Bernie Sanders holds rally in Santa Ana ahead of California primary

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana Friday morning.

The rally, which began at 11:30 a.m., comes as Super Tuesday approaches, with California voters preparing to head to the polls on March 3.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA released this week shows the Vermont senator with a lead among California voters.

The poll showed Sanders leading with 25 percent, but former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is only 4 percentage points behind.

Sanders will also travel to Bakersfield later in the day for another rally.
Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race after strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.
