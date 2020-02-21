Politics

Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Santa Ana ahead of California primary

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana Friday morning.

Doors for the public open at 9:30 a.m. and the rally starts at 11:30 a.m.

The rally comes as Super Tuesday approaches, with California voters preparing to head to the polls on March 3.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA released this week shows the Vermont senator with a lead among California voters.

The poll showed Sanders leading with 25 percent, but former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is only 4 percentage points behind.

Sanders will also travel to Bakersfield later in the day for another rally.

Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race after strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssanta anaorange countybernie sanders2020 presidential electionrally
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
LIVE: Bear seen wandering in Monrovia residential neighborhood
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
Show More
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crowded field battling for Katie Hill's former seat in Congress
More TOP STORIES News