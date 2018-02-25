A Call to Action March was held at Zuma Beach Sunday morning in response to the mass shooting at a Florida High School earlier this month.Students said they were standing in solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student opened fired and killed 17 students and teachers on Feb. 14.Nearly 1,000 students and parents marched and attended a rally. Many held up signs advocating for better gun control and arguing against the idea of teachers being armed.Collette Aldrich, one of the student organizers, said she was inspired by the students of Florida."We hope to make an impression on those in power, political people and the government. We want to show that this is what we want - we don't want to be unsafe in our own classrooms. We want to have stricter gun control so that we're able to feel safe as we listen to our teachers speak to us," she said.Many students have said they don't feel safe anymore as shootings on campus have increased.Aldrich said she doesn't want to have to practice shooting drills at her school and would rather feel safe. She said the young victims of the Parkland school shooting could have done so much, but instead their lives were cut short in a senseless act of violence.