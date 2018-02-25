POLITICS

Students, parents march in Malibu for better gun control in aftermath of Parkland school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A Call to Action March was held at Zuma Beach Sunday morning in response to the mass shooting at a Florida High School earlier this month. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A Call to Action March was held at Zuma Beach Sunday morning in response to the mass shooting at a Florida High School earlier this month.

Students said they were standing in solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student opened fired and killed 17 students and teachers on Feb. 14.

Nearly 1,000 students and parents marched and attended a rally. Many held up signs advocating for better gun control and arguing against the idea of teachers being armed.

Collette Aldrich, one of the student organizers, said she was inspired by the students of Florida.

"We hope to make an impression on those in power, political people and the government. We want to show that this is what we want - we don't want to be unsafe in our own classrooms. We want to have stricter gun control so that we're able to feel safe as we listen to our teachers speak to us," she said.

Many students have said they don't feel safe anymore as shootings on campus have increased.

Aldrich said she doesn't want to have to practice shooting drills at her school and would rather feel safe. She said the young victims of the Parkland school shooting could have done so much, but instead their lives were cut short in a senseless act of violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgunsgun violenceparkland school shootingrallyprotestMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News