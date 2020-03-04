LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders filed an emergency motion on Super Tuesday to keep polls open past 8 p.m. in Los Angeles County.
The campaign is seeking an emergency injunction asking to keep polling centers open for an additional two hours.
It would require that all voters who are in line to vote by 10 p.m. be permitted to vote provisionally and that all votes cast after 8 p.m. be counted.
The Los Angeles County Registrar sent a statement to ABC7 in response, saying:
"At this time, I can confirm the Sanders campaign filed a petition to L.A. County to extend the hours of the Vote Centers and at this time, it is under review with County Counsel."
The emergency motion comes amid several primary victories for Sanders in Tuesday's primary election.
Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Bernie Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA County polls open later
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News