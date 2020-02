SurveyUSA poll: Voters nationwide say Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders most likely to defeat Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the eve of the Nevada Caucus, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA found that voters nationwide believe Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are mostly likely to defeat President Donald Trump.The survey's results were released Wednesday morning, one day after the former Republican and New York City mayor qualified for his first Democratic presidential debate. In a SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday, Bloomberg surged into second place among California voters In Wednesday's survey, Bloomberg defeats Trump by 7 points, unchanged from 30 days ago and effectively unchanged from 60 days ago.Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed closely behind, defeating Trump by 5 points, 50% to 45%. He led by 12 points in the SurveyUSA poll published in November.Former Vice President Joe Biden came in third place, defeating Trump 48% to 45%, according to the survey. Biden led by 13 points in the November poll.Biden is tied with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.Candidates who run even with Trump or would be defeated include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.Less than two weeks until the California Democratic primary, the Golden State's bedrock 55 electoral votes remain safely Democratic, but two non-traditional candidates run strongest against Trump, according to another SurveyUSA poll.In the poll of 1,400 Californians, Bloomberg would win in a landslide, 59% to 34% over Trump, Sanders would carry the state 58% to 37%, Biden is expected to outpace Trump 57% to 37% while Buttigieg would defeat Trump 56% to 36%.The next Democratic presidential debate will be held Wednesday in Las Vegas.Here are the responses to each question in the survey, which interviewed 3,200 adults across the country:Donald Trump, 45%Joe Biden, 48%Undecided, 7%Donald Trump, 45%Pete Buttigieg, 48%Undecided, 8%Donald Trump, 47%Elizabeth Warren, 46%Undecided, 7%Donald Trump, 45%Bernie Sanders, 50%Undecided, 5%Donald Trump, 43%Mike Bloomberg, 50%Undecided, 7%Donald Trump, 46%Amy Klobuchar, 44%Undecided, 10%Donald Trump, 47%Tom Steyer, 42%Undecided, 11%