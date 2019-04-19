SurveyUSA poll: Minority in California agree Trump 'completely exonerated' after Barr's release of Mueller report

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian interference released to the public Thursday, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll finds a minority of Californians believe the report completely exonerates President Donald Trump.Only 19 percent of people asked in California agree that the report completely exonerated the president.Meanwhile, 65 percent say there is more to the story and 16 percent say they are not sure.Special counsel Robert Mueller's report was released to the public and revealed the president had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.The Justice Department posted a redacted version of the report online in the morning, 90 minutes after Attorney General William Barr offered his own final assessment of the findings.Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long, including attachments.In the poll, 800 Californians were interviewed. Here is the full list and the results of each question:40% Yes29% No12% Too Soon To Say19% Not Sure44% Yes27% No9% Too Soon To Say19% Not Sure39% Fair12% Biased / Democrats11% Biased / Republicans37% Not Sure21% Fair5% Biased / Democrats29% Biased / Republicans45% Not Sure30% Yes49% No21% Not Sure33% Won Fair And Square52% Helped Across The Finish Line15% Don't Know43% Completed Assignment29% Abdicated Part Of His Responsibility28% Not Sure50% Obstructed Justice27% Did Not Obstruct Justice23% Not Sure29% Accurately Summarized48% Shaded The Truth24% Not Sure19% Completely Exonerated Trump65% More To The Story16% Not Sure21% Victim57% Fish That Got Away22% Not Sure57% Take More Time To Fully Digest21% Have Enough Information22% Not Sure30% Will Serve Two Full Terms40% One Full Term6% Choose To Leave13% Be Removed11% Not Sure