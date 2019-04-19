SurveyUSA poll: Minority in California agree Trump 'completely exonerated' after Barr's release of Mueller report

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian interference released to the public Thursday, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll finds a minority of Californians believe the report completely exonerates President Donald Trump.
Only 19 percent of people asked in California agree that the report completely exonerated the president.
Meanwhile, 65 percent say there is more to the story and 16 percent say they are not sure.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's report was released to the public and revealed the president had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.
The Justice Department posted a redacted version of the report online in the morning, 90 minutes after Attorney General William Barr offered his own final assessment of the findings.
Mueller's report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long, including attachments.
In the poll, 800 Californians were interviewed. Here is the full list and the results of each question:
1. Based on what you know at this hour, did President Trump, or anyone from the Trump campaign, conspire with Russians to help Trump be elected President in 2016?
40% Yes
29% No
12% Too Soon To Say
19% Not Sure
2. Based on what you know at this hour, did President Trump obstruct the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election?
44% Yes
27% No
9% Too Soon To Say
19% Not Sure
3. Based on what you know at this hour, is Robert Mueller fair? Biased in favor of Democrats? Or biased in favor of Republicans?
39% Fair
12% Biased / Democrats
11% Biased / Republicans
37% Not Sure
4. Based on what you know at this hour, is William Barr fair? Biased in favor of Democrats? Or biased in favor of Republicans?
21% Fair
5% Biased / Democrats
29% Biased / Republicans
45% Not Sure
5. Based on what you know at this hour, was the Mueller investigation a witch hunt?
30% Yes
49% No
21% Not Sure
6. Did President Donald Trump win the 2016 Presidential Election fair and square? Was President Trump helped across the finish line? Or, do you not know enough to say?
33% Won Fair And Square
52% Helped Across The Finish Line
15% Don't Know
7. Based on what you know at this hour, did Robert Mueller complete the assignment he was given? Or did he abdicate part of his responsibility?
43% Completed Assignment
29% Abdicated Part Of His Responsibility
28% Not Sure
8. A redacted version of the full Mueller report was released today. The March 24th summary of the Mueller report released last month by Attorney General William Barr quoted the full report as saying, in regards to whether or not the President obstructed justice, that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
The full report says, in that section, the following:
"Because we determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment, we did not draw ultimate conclusions about the President' s conduct. The evidence we obtained about the President's actions and intent presents difficult issues that would need to be resolved if we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment. At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
Based on what you know at this hour, did the President obstruct justice? Or did the President not obstruct justice?
50% Obstructed Justice
27% Did Not Obstruct Justice
23% Not Sure
9. Based on what you know at this hour, did the March 24th summary of the Mueller report accurately summarize the full report? Or did the summary of the report shade the truth?
29% Accurately Summarized
48% Shaded The Truth
24% Not Sure
10. Based on what you know now, did the Mueller report "completely exonerate" President Trump, as the President says, or is there more to the story than that?
19% Completely Exonerated Trump
65% More To The Story
16% Not Sure
11. When history books are written about Russia's attempt to influence the 2016 Presidential election, will Donald Trump be remembered as the victim? Or as the fish that got away?
21% Victim
57% Fish That Got Away
22% Not Sure
12. Based on what you know now, should Democrats take time to more fully digest the Mueller report? Or do Democrats have enough information to bring charges against the President?
57% Take More Time To Fully Digest
21% Have Enough Information
22% Not Sure
13. Just your best guess. Will Donald Trump serve two full terms as President? Serve one full term? Choose to leave office before his first term is up? Or be removed from office before his first term is up?
30% Will Serve Two Full Terms
40% One Full Term
6% Choose To Leave
13% Be Removed
11% Not Sure
