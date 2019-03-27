Politics

Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser

President Donald Trump accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump is returning to California next week for a campaign fundraiser that has premium tickets going for $150,000.

The April 5 event in Los Angeles will bring the Republican president back to the heavily Democratic state where Hillary Clinton handily beat him in the 2016 presidential election.

Tickets for a reception start at $15,000. That's according to an invitation paid for by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee of the president's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The chance to take a photo with the president will cost supporters $50,000.

The top-priced tickets include a roundtable discussion.

The trip comes shortly after the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which Attorney General William Barr said found no evidence of coordination between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
