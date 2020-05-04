Coronavirus

Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its "full power and might" behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year."

He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hotels helping treat LA County's homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
Victorville gym reopens, defies CA's stay-at-home order
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
After Hollywood outbreak, Ralphs to test workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
After Hollywood outbreak, Ralphs to test workers
NFL says season likely to start on time in September
Newport Beach affirms support for suit seeking to reopen beaches
Pair of earthquakes hours apart rattle the San Fernando Valley
California city official ousted over his coronavirus remarks
OC doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
Show More
Want to get a COVID-19 antibody test? Here's what to know
Victorville gym reopens, defies CA's stay-at-home order
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
Thunderbirds expected to fly over SoCal to honor frontline workers
Belgians urged to eat fries to show national pride
More TOP STORIES News