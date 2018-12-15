POLITICS

Ryan Zinke to step down as Trump administration's Secretary of the Interior

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke leaving administration at end of year (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest, will leave the administration at year's end.

Trump tweets that Zinke "accomplished much during his tenure" and that a replacement would be announced next week. The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.

Zinke, a former Republican congressman from Montana, is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.

Zinke played a leading part in Trump's efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development.

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as Trump heads into his third year in office. The president on Friday named budget director Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas judge rules Affordable Care Act unconstitutional
Who is Mick Mulvaney, Trump's new acting chief of staff?
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Box truck explodes in middle of Boyle Heights street
Parents upset over delay to clear out PCB from Malibu schools
2 sought in attempted robbery and stabbing in South Pasadena
Troubadour debuts 'A Year Without a Santana-Claus'
Mall Cop 2.0? Security robot to patrol DTLA mall
Disney Channel actor arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
Student loans totaling $150M to be forgiven by Dept of Education
Student arrested for bringing gun to Corona High School
Show More
Thoroughbred Christmas Light display to only allow drivers to go through
City officials break ground on South LA housing for homeless veterans
Protest held over deadly Gardena police shooting
Newport Beach PD hopes to reunite stolen goods with rightful owners
At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Silver Lake
More News