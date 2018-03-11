POLITICS

Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan: 'Keep America Great!'

EMBED </>More Videos

While stumping Saturday for a Republican candidate ahead of a Pennsylvania special election, President Donald Trump touted his new campaign slogan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Danny Clemens
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. --
When he runs for re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump will continue riffing on the idea of American greatness.

Trump touted his new campaign slogan while stumping Saturday ahead of a Pennsylvania special election: "Keep America Great!"

"We can't say 'Make America Great Again' as I already did that," Trump told the crowd. "But our new slogan when we start running...is going to be Keep America Great, exclamation point."

While he has held multiple campaign-style rallies throughout his presidency, Trump indicated Saturday that he would officially begin campaigning in two years.

It's not yet clear if Trump will introduce an updated version of his "Make America Great Again" hats, which were a staple on the 2016 campaign trail and perhaps one of the campaign's most valuable branding assets. The hats, as well as the associated hashtag #MAGA, became a badge of honor of sorts among Trump supporters.

Trump's official campaign website is still selling discounted merchandise with "Make America Great Again" and other phrases related to the 2016 campaign.

Although Trump most recently brought the idea of American greatness into the national conversation, he's not the first to use the phrase. Ronald Reagan used the similar "Let's make America great again" as his 1980 campaign slogan, and Bill Clinton used a derivative phrase on the campaign trail (though it was not his official slogan).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpelectionu.s. & world
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News