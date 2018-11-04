POLITICS

2018 election: Why do we have midterm elections between presidential election years?

EMBED </>More Videos

In the United States, we head to the polls every four years to elect a new president. So why do we have midterm elections halfway through each presidential term instead of just voting for everything at once every four years? (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In the United States, we head to the polls every four years to elect a new president. So why do we have midterm elections halfway through each presidential term instead of just voting for everything at once every four years?

The answer has to do with term lengths established in the Constitution that vary between different elected offices.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, members are elected to two-year terms. All seats in that body are on the ballot during every midterm and general election year.

In the U.S. Senate, meanwhile, members are elected to six-year terms. Their terms are staggered, and a third of the seats are up for grabs every two years. Click here to see which senators are up for re-election in 2018.

State and local elections for ballot initiatives and elected offices like governor, mayor, county judge or county executive, judge, sheriff and others can take place in any year, according to USA.gov. All but two states elect their governors to four-year terms, and more than half of governor elections fall on midterm years. Click here to see which governors are up for election in 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionselectionelection daymidterm electionsvote 2018election 2018u.s. & worldgovernment
POLITICS
Prop. 6: Candidates stake out positions on gas tax repeal
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
Chargers beat Seahawks 25-17, improve to 6-2 for season
Driver accused of intentionally killing cyclist in Claremont
Prop. 6: Candidates stake out positions on gas tax repeal
OC fire captain severely injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Kings replace coach John Stevens with Willie Desjardins
Vigil held in Beverly Hills for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Show More
North Carolina woman turns herself in after racist rant goes viral
Diamond Bar man sought for questioning after parents killed in house fire
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
CA gubernatorial candidates hold rallies in SoCal ahead of election
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
More News