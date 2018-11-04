<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4618405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In the United States, we head to the polls every four years to elect a new president. So why do we have midterm elections halfway through each presidential term instead of just voting for everything at once every four years? (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)