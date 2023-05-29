2 killed in Pomona hit-and-run crash, police say

Two people were killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Pomona Sunday night, police said.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Pomona Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Garey Avenue, between Bonita and Harrison avenues.

Details into the crash have not been released, however, Pomona police said the two victims were in a vehicle when they were struck, and the other driver fled the scene.

Witness Bill Ryczek said he heard the crash and rushed out to help.

"I ran up over the fence, saw everything in disarray and upside down," Ryczek said. "I jumped off, was first on scene. Everything was chaotic. The gentleman in the car seemed to be severely injured."

The witness said he saw a man running away from the scene and he chased him on foot, but the man got away.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.