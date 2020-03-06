Pomona police deploy water cannon on suspect vehicle after chase ends in standoff at car wash

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning after ramming into police patrol units during a chase that ended with a standoff at a car wash in Pomona.

The chase began just after midnight when officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Holt Avenue and Currier Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

When officers exited their vehicle, the suspect "used his car to ram the police car" and sped away from the scene, hit a parked car and continued to drive "recklessly" through the city, police said.

The chase came to an end when the driver went through a car wash and hit a dead end. Police said he made several attempts to get away by ramming into another police car. The driver stayed in the car, prompting a 20-minute standoff as officers used less than lethal weapons to get him out, including a water cannon.

He was eventually taken into custody and was booked on several charges, including assault on a peace officer and driving under the influence.
