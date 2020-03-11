Suspect captured on camera stealing El Sushi Loco restaurant cart in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen theft of a restaurant cart was caught on security camera and now the owner is asking for help in identifying the perpetrator.

Francisco Mendoza owns a chain of three popular El Sushi Loco restaurants.

He began his business selling his Mexican spiced sushi out a simple cart. Now someone stole that cart from the parking lot of the Pomona El Sushi Loco restaurant.

Mendoza shared the security video and Tuesday night learned the cart has been found heavily damaged, but reparable.

Mendoza hopes someone will recognize the person who stole it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countysmall businessfoodmexicansushirestaurantsurveillance camerasecuritysurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News