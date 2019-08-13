Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air, animal suffers collapsed lung, displaced heart, police say

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeless man known for a disturbing Port Hueneme beachgoers kicked a stranger's dog 15 feet in the air.Police say Dylan McTaggert is an Oxnard transient and has a history of disturbing people on the beach. The suspect is accused of kicking a dog named Sophie without provocation. The dog went into shock and was rendered unconscious. The dog was kicked so hard she suffered a collapsed lung and displaced heart.Police say McTaggert was fighting with Port Hueneme lifeguards when they arrived on scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.McTaggert is currently on probation for assaulting officers and shoplifting. McTaggert is expected in court Tuesday.Sophie is back at home and being cared for by her owner.