Brush fire breaks out in hills of Porter Ranch amid strong winds across SoCal

PORTER RANCH, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A brush fire burned in the hills of Porter Ranch overnight as Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California, elevating the risk of fire amid the hot and dry conditions.

There were two active fires in the area overnight, but crews were able to quickly jump on them and stop them from getting out of control.

One of the fires ignited up in Browns Canyon, but it thankfully didn't threaten any homes. Helicopters responded to the scene overnight and made water drops as crews on the ground attacked the flames. About 3.5 acres were burned.

There was also another small fire reported near the 118 Freeway at De Soto Avenue around the same time, but crews were also able to quickly put that one out.

Santa Ana winds, fire danger continue in SoCal on Monday

There were several other fires Sunday in the San Fernando Valley, but none of them grew into anything major.

A red flag warning is in effect across the region until 10 p.m. Monday, and the wind is expected to continue through Tuesday. It's the first major Santa Ana wind event of the season, and Southern California Edison has warned some customers about possible power shutoffs.