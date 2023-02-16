Driver crashes into home garage in Porter Ranch; no injuries reported

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

PORTER RANCH (KABC) -- A driver crashed into a home in Porter Ranch Thursday morning, leaving its garage partially destroyed.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1900 block of W Crystal Hills Drive.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding. A white SUV was seen crashed into the garage as a portion of the roof was torn off.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no one was injured. It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver's condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Department of Building and Safety was on scene to inspect the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.