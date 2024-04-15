Possible shooting investigation, search for suspect underway in Signal Hill

Police were searching a Signal Hill neighborhood for a suspect after somebody was possibly shot near the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus.

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Police and SWAT teams descended on a Signal Hill neighborhood early Monday morning as they searched for a possible murder suspect in the area.

Details about the incident were limited, but investigators seemed to be focusing on two scenes - one on Gaviota Avenue and another on Walnut Avenue and 20th Street near the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus.

There were unconfirmed reports that someone may have been shot on Gaviota Avenue. A car was seen being towed at the location but its connection with the possible victim or suspect was unclear.

A short pursuit may also have occurred before the suspect took off on foot. That individual remains outstanding.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Long Beach police for more information.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.